Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja candidate for Nakuru gubernatorial seat, Governor Lee Kinyanjui, may have a field come August after Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters withdrew their support for UDA candidate Susan Kihika.

This follows the chaotic nominations in the county where leaders accused Kihika of having something to do with it.

Speaking yesterday, a section of UDA politicians declared that they would not campaign for her in their constituencies.

For instance, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara voiced her concerns over the state of the just concluded party primaries, pointing an accusing finger at Kihika for supporting her opponent John Kihagi.

“I am in UDA, I may not campaign for her but I will vote for her. You know, Susan Kihika had a presence of her candidate who happens to be Kihagi and because they said I won with one vote, they want to justify those claims,” she noted.

Kihara further noted that their political ties had been severed by the Senator’s alleged interference and she couldn’t determine their state of relationship at the moment.

“I don’t know how she is going to behave from now. I don’t know whether she is going to help him (Kihika) move to an independent candidate but what I can tell you is that Kihagi was her preferred candidate,” she claimed.

There has been speculation that Kihika’s differences with other local leaders might cost Ruto’s UDA the Nakuru gubernatorial seat.

This comes as DP Ruto met with Nakuru-based aspirants at his Karen residence in a bid to resolve the differences.

However, conspicuously missing in the meeting were Kihika and Kihara with the latter indicating that she had not been invited for the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.