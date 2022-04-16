Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Julius Bitok, was attacked by goons believed to be hired by his rival while going to Kesses tallying centre.

The ruthless goons stoned his motorcade and damaged his vehicles, forcing his security to whisk him to safety.

Bitok’s rival, Jonathan Bii Chelilim, is suspected to have hired the goons to attack him.

Bii managed to clinch the Uasin Gishu UDA gubernatorial ticket after using violence to intimidate Bitok, who was his closet rival.

See photos shared on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.