Thursday, 21 April 2022 – A few weeks ago, Brenda Ayuma was involved in a grisly road accident that claimed the life of Wilson Tinget, who was to contest for the Nandi Hills Parliamentary Seat on the UDA ticket.

While Wilson died on the spot, Brenda survived with serious injuries that saw her admitted in the ICU.

She is still in the hospital fighting for her life and the UDA party seems to have abandoned her despite playing a huge role to popularize the party in the grassroots.

