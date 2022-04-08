Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar has announced her next political move months after falling out with Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA camp.

Kamar, who was elected in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, had remained adamant and supported President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, despite pressure from his counterparts from the Rift Valley region to jump ship into DP Ruto’s camp.

Speaking on Wednesday during a meet-the-people tour in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, Kamar said she will not align herself with any political formation either Raila’s Azimio la Umoja or Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

She, however, confirmed that she will be defending her senatorial seat on an independent ticket.

Kamar expressed optimism about retaining the seat despite falling out with Ruto, the undisputed region kingpin.

She said her performance from 2017-to 2022 will do her justice in seeking a second term.

“After consultations, I have decided to defend my seat as Uasin Gishu County Senator. I will not support any political formation in the county and I will run on an Independent ticket,” said Kamar.

Kamar had earlier announced that she will be seeking to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago as the next Governor for Uasin Gishu County.

This comes two months after Kamar led a delegation from Rift Valley in endorsing Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Senator Kamar, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of Livestock and fisheries Linah Jebii Kilimo, former Aldai Mp Sally Kosgey, and former police IG David Kimaiyo visited Raila in January this year and promised to campaign for him in the Rift Valley.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.