Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Police arrested two girls aged 15 and 17 years on Saturday after they attempted to smuggle bhang into Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The girls posed as relatives to one of the inmates and told prison officers that they had been sent to deliver food and clothes to him.

Upon search, they were found in possession of several rolls of bhang they intended to sneak into the prison.

It’s suspected that the girls were being used by another person to deliver the drugs into the prison.

They are likely to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.