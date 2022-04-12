Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to question why women these days complain about menstrual pain.

He pointed out that our grandmothers did all their chores during their periods without complaint.

He wrote:

“I don’t know why women complain about Menstrual pains these days, our grand mothers cooked, fetched water with those cramps and nobody heard any complain from them.”

See one of the responses he got below.