Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s cousin, Jalang’o Midiwo, has refused to accept defeat for the just concluded ODM nominations in Siaya County.

Speaking yesterday, Jalang’o termed the ODM nominations as shambolic, whose results are unacceptable.

Jalang’o, an elder brother to the late Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, lost the ODM ticket to incumbent legislator Elisha Odhiambo.

He appealed to the ODM National Elections Board to conduct fresh nominations, saying the exercise was unfair.

He pointed out that nomination kits arrived late and in some polling centers the kits were not properly configured.

“The kits arrived at the polling station late, some of the kits in my stronghold were not configured,” Midiwo said.

Midiwo further read mischief in the manner in which the officials in charge of the nominations were appointed, saying most of them were allies of his opponent.

“All the clerks in gem were teachers, teachers whom we know, and they are allied to the outgoing MP Elisha Odhiambo, we wonder how the clerks were arrived at and even the returning officer is a well-known friend of the outgoing MP,” Midiwo alleged.

This comes even as residents of Gem urged Raila’s cousin to accept defeat and move on, saying the nominations were free and fair and that Elisha won fairly and squarely.

In the recently held nomination, Elisha Odhiambo garnered 7,405 votes to become the Orange party’s nominee for the Gem parliamentary seat while Raila Odinga’s cousin got 6,383.

