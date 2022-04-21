Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing serious resistance in Mombasa barely four months to the General Election.

This is after supporters of businessman Suleiman Shahbal accused him of not caring about the county by handing it into the hands of cartels.

This follows Raila’s decision to hand Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir a direct ODM ticket to contest the Mombasa gubernatorial seat after reaching a consensus with Shahbal.

But according to Shahbal’s supporters, by giving Nassir a direct ticket, Raila only wants to extend the rule of Governor Ali Hassan Joho whom they accused of being the biggest cartel in town.

Speaking in Mombasa during a town hall meeting, the emotionally visible supporters of Shahbal accused the ODM leader of endorsing a candidate who will only continue with the slavery of the Mombasa people.

According to the ‘crying’ supporters, the cartels who control Hassan Joho’s government will be the same during Nassir’s regime.

They noted that Nassir’s candidature was only handing the county to families that have held the coastal city captive for years.

“Kaunti Haina maendeleo na hakuna kitu kitabadilika hata kama Raila atakuwa State House, hawa bado wako, ni wawe wale wale,” one supporter said emotionally.

The businessman, who had convened the meeting to explain to his supporters why he bolted out of the gubernatorial race, at one point appeared to be taken over by emotions as his supporters urged him to run as an independent candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.