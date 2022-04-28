Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – A transgender inmate at New York City’s Rikers Island jail has been sentenced to seven years in prison after the inmate raped a female inmate in the bathroom.

Ramel Blount, 33, who goes by Diamond Blount, pleaded guilty to attempted rape on April 7 in an apparent plea deal.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said on February 8, 2021, the 33-year-old inmate approached a female inmate who had just finished showering in the jail’s Rose M. Singer facility from behind, pushed her down by the neck and raped her.

A rape kit was administered on the victim after she reported it, and DNA results matched Blount’s DNA in the New York State Registry. On April 7, 2022, Blount plead guilty to Attempted Rape in the first degree.

Blount has now been sentenced to seven years in prison and eight years of post-release supervision, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Clark said, “Sexual violence against anyone is unacceptable. The defendant has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the terrible attack.”