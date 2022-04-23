Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 April 2022 – Police in Eldoret have arrested a woman after she brutally murdered her husband.

Anita Chepkorir, aged 42, is said to have confronted her husband, Raymond Kiprop, after she caught him pants down with another woman in the kitchen.

She attacked him with a panga and left him with serious injuries before fleeing.

Neighbours rushed Kiprop to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police rushed to the scene of the murder incident and recovered a panga and blood-stained clothes.

Chepkorir has since been arrested.

Below is what the OB report reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.