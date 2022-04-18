Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 April 2022 – Renowned Ohangla singer Emma Jalamo is mourning after his manager was stabbed by unknown people at a nightclub in Kondele.

Jalamo shared the devastating news on his social media platforms and called for speedy investigations.

“I am saddened to announce that we have this morning lost one of our own CMM Clemmo who was assaulted and stabbed in the wee hours of the morning,” he said.

He further said the deceased was instrumental in his musical journey and was the force behind his success.

“Aside from being my manager, Clement was also my brother, friend and personal confidant with whom we’ve walked hand in hand for many years in my musical journey,” he added.

Police in Kisumu are currently holding a suspect in connection with the attack.

It’s believed that a gang that has been causing terror in Kondele was involved in the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.