Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – A popular Azimio la Umoja movement blogger has advised Deputy President William Ruto on whom he should pick as a running mate ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

Following the postponement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the date of the naming of running mates by presidential candidates, Raila Odinga and Deputy President now have enough time to pick their preferred deputies.

However, in a tweet on Saturday, blogger Abram Mutai urged the second in command to pick Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro as his running mate.

Mutai said that Nyoro is a smart guy who is ready to work with Kenyans.

“Ndindi Nyoro would be good as a running mate for William Ruto. Despite his love and affinity for dictators, Nyoro is a smart young guy,” Mutai tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST