Monday, April 4, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Boda Boda riders to stop sexual harassment against their female passengers.

Speaking in a roadside rally on Sunday, President Uhuru said there was no need to use force to ‘get a lady’.

The Head of State advised the riders, mostly youths, to always seduce ladies with some form of decency.“Lakini jameni angalieni wasichana wetu,warembo.kama una haja ana huyo ‘mtoto’ omba polepole, hakuna haja ya kuchukua kwa nguvu. Na ukiomba utapewa. (Kindly take care of our beautiful ladies. And if you have fallen in love with a lady, ask her politely, there is no need of taking it by force. And if you ask, you will be given.)” President Uhuru told the riders.

Sentiments by President Uhuru come after a Boda Boda rider suspected of raping a foreign national was been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

In a statement yesterday, DCI boss George Kinoti said the suspect, Protas Onsongo, was arrested in Ngong while trying to flee from the city on Saturday.

“Protas Onsongo was seized by our agents this afternoon as he attempted to flee the city to evade arrest, following his beastly act,” Kinoti said in the statement.

The President further dismissed claims by a section of politicians that his Government is mistreating the Boda Boda sector.

President Uhuru noted that the ongoing registration exercise is only meant to streamline the sector so as to flash out criminals pretending to be genuine riders.

“We want all of you to enlist with NHIF so that in case of an accident you are not faced with a huge hospital bill.” President Uhuru said.