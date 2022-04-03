Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has censured ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga after his chopper was stoned by Deputy President William Ruto’s goons at Kabenes in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

This was after Raila Odinga released a statement condemning the attacks and accused a section of leaders from the region of allegedly being behind the chaos that led to the stoning of his chopper at Mzee Kibor’s home.

He urged leaders from the region to immediately come out and condemn the incident, which he said would balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal zones.

In a rejoinder, Murkomen piled pressure on Raila, urging him to come out in the same spirit and condemn all past attacks meted on different political leaders in the past in equal measures.

Taking to his social media pages, Murkomen said they are still waiting for Raila to condemn the attacks meted on Ruto’s team while on campaign trails in Kondele Kisumu and other parts of the country.

According to Murkomen, Raila must be a statesman and non-partisan in condemning all political violence in the country irrespective of who carried out the attacks.

“My friend Raila Odinga, Kenyans are still waiting for you to condemn the same incidents meted on our DP William Ruto and his team in Kibera, Kondele, Kenol, Embakasi East, etc.

“Please compare them also to 1992 and 2007 violence. You must be a statesman and bipartisan in condemning violence,” Murkomen said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.