Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi may be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza after ODM Leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta forced him to step down from his Nairobi gubernatorial ambitions in favor of former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

This is after he held a closed-door meeting with UDA party gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi county Senator Johnson Sakaja; a move that left tongues wagging.

According to reports, the two met on Friday evening at an undisclosed place in Nairobi, with Senator Johnson Sakaja emerging later to share photos from their meeting.

Without disclosing more details of their meeting, Senator Sakaja, while employing Wanyonyi’s slogan “sio mimi ni sisi” said they are going to make Nairobi work

“Sio mimi ni sisi. Let’s make Nairobi work” stated Sakaja after the meeting.

Earlier, Sakaja had hit out at Azimio la Umoja camp for allegedly forcing Tim Wanyonyi to step down in favor of former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

On her part, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga termed Sakaja and Wanyonyi’s meeting as a clear indication that the two were ready to work together ahead of the August 9, general polls.

“Nairobi County is done!” stated Senator Omanga on her Twitter page.

According to reports, Tim Wanyonyi was to deputize Polycarp Igathe, but stood his ground, saying his was either the governor’s post or nothing.

He reportedly decided to go back to his Westlands constituency despite efforts by several ODM leaders to convince him otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.