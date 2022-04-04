Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – The rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu seems to have started decades ago.

Robert Alai shared a photo of Ngilu running for her dear life at Uhuru Park in 1997 after she was attacked by goons hired by Ruto, who led the ruthless KANU youth wingers.

Ngilu was addressing a rally at Uhuru Park when the incident happened.

Sharing the throwback photo on Twitter, Alai wrote, “SAD MEMORIES FOR CHARITY NGILU & WOMEN* Charity Ngilu runs for her dear life as angry KANU youth wingers led by William Ruto give chase after forcefully disrupting a rally she was addressing at Uhuru Park in 1997,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.