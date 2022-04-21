Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Detectives on Tuesday afternoon arrested a 21-year-old man for sodomizing a 13-year-old minor in Suguroi village, Nyandarua County.

Michael Lolochum Ltaasan, a Samburu herder is currently a guest of the state at Ndaragwa police station for taking advantage of the minor.

The boy was at their farm grazing his father’s cattle while enjoying the peaceful environment, oblivious of the danger that was lurking within.

Lolochum, who is well known to the minor’s family, pretended to be passing by before approaching and enticing the boy, after which he lead him to a nearby thicket where he did the beastly act before taking off.

The minor rushed home and narrated the inhuman ordeal to his distraught mother, who immediately filed a report at the station.

After getting wind of the incident, Irate villagers went after the 21-year-old suspect and were on the verge of lynching him when he was saved by police officers who immediately placed him in custody.

DCI’s Anti Human Trafficking & Child Protection Unit, is handling the matter and continues to remain on high alert

The Kenyan DAILY POST.