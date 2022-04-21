Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have today arrested Nandi County Senator, Samson Charargei.

Cherargei, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was arrested at his home in Nandi and airlifted to Nairobi for questioning.

According to police sources, a warrant of arrest had been issued against the Senator following the alleged disturbance he caused in the court earlier this month.

Following the drama, a Nairobi court directed the investigating officer to probe him for causing a disturbance in court.

Cherargei was in court for a hearing of his case on hate speech. He has denied the charges.

Chief magistrate Wendy Micheni asked the DCI boss George Kinoti or Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the legislator’s conduct and whether it constitutes disturbance or obstruction of justice.

The magistrate excused himself from the case but said Cherargei’s conduct was unruly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.