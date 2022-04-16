Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Nyandarua County Governor, Francis Kimemia, is among Kenyans celebrating following the chaos and pandemonium witnessed during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries conducted on Thursday.

In the primaries, aspirants from 36 counties across the country went to the ballot to decide on who will fly the UDA flag in the August 9th General Election.

In the Mt Kenya region, the primaries were marked by low voter turnout and this is one of the reasons that has left Kimemia excited.

Kimemia said he is happy that out of 350,000 registered voters in Nyandarua County, only 50,000 turned out for the primaries.

The governor who addressed the press said low voter turnout in his county is attributed to the vibrant campaigns Jubilee Party has conducted in the region.

The county boss exuded confidence that he will be re-elected in August in Nyandarua since Jubilee Party has demonstrated that it is the most popular party in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST