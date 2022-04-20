Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged on why Azimio–One Kenya Alliance leaders from the Mt Kenya region have not been putting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s face in their campaign posters and billboards despite Jakom being the alliance’s presidential flag bearer during the August 9th poll.

All Azimio leaders from Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Nakuru and Tharaka Nithi counties have been campaigning for themselves without putting Raila Odinga’s picture on their posters.

However, details have emerged over why the leaders are behaving in such a way, three months before the hotly contested election.

According to an impeccable source, the leaders are refusing to put up the Raila poster as a strategy to force the old man to pick his running mate from the vote-rich region.

“The leaders are boxing Raila to pick a running mate from the Kenya region and that is the reason they are not putting his face in campaign posters until he names one of their own as his running mate in August,” the source said.

The leaders want Raila to pick either Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate, or former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth, as his running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.