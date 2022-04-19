Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Nakuru gubernatorial aspirant, Susan Kihika, has finally spoken over allegations that she has fallen out with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) top honchos.

On Saturday, there were allegations that Kihika, who had just won the UDA nominations, had dumped the party after a fallout with Deputy President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.

But Kihika, in a statement, urged Kenyans to ignore the propaganda and maintained her support for Ruto and UDA remained intact.

“For the avoidance of doubt, hapa ndio tuko! Nahatusongi! Ignore fake propaganda by desperate bloggers! Ruto the 5th,” she posted on her Facebook page with a campaign poster with the DP.

She also insisted that she will campaign for Ruto wholeheartedly and expressed confidence that he will be the fifth President of Kenya.

“I have confidence that Ruto is the fifth and I have no doubt about that,” Kihika stated.

