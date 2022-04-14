Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has sent a message to United Democratic Alliance aspirants over the chaotic incidents witnessed during the party primaries on Thursday.

During the primaries, chaos was witnessed in Bomet, Nakuru, Nairobi, and Embu counties, where aspirants claimed vote-rigging by pre-marked ballots and bribery.

Following the chaotic nominations, Ngirici has expressed her opinion on the crucial process.

Ngirici took to her Facebook page and indirectly mocked over 5000 UDA aspirants who were contesting today.

She described Thursday as a warm day but said it was chilly for many UDA aspirants

“It’s a warm Thursday though a chilly one for many. Here we continue pushing the limits.Finishing Strong Kirinyaga Kwanza Kirinyaga Governor 2022,” Ngirici said.

Ngirici ditched DP Ruto’s camp last year when Governor Anne Waiguru joined after dumping President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

She’s eying the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat on the Jubilee Party ticket.

