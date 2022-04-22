Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has finally spoken after he was beaten in United Democratic Alliance(UDA) primaries by East Africa Legislative Assembly MP, Simon Mbugua.

Njagua, in a statement, said the people of Starehe had been denied their democratic right after UDA failed to do a repeat nomination exercise in the constituency.

On April 20, 2022, the UDA National Elections Board announced a repeat nomination in Starehe, after the primaries we rocked with chaos, but the exercise never happened.

Jaguar said UDA denied the people of Starehe their democratic right to choose a candidate of their choice and instead is forcing them to elect Mbugua.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done.

“Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here? I will be holding discussions with the people of Starehe and decide on the way forward. The voice of the people matters,” Jaguar lamented.

