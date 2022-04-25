Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have met for the first time since their bitter fallout early this year.

The two met at the viewing of former President Kibaki’s body at the Parliament on Monday.

Ruto was the first to arrive, followed by the president. When entering, the President took his time to greet his deputy by clutching his hands as he smiled.

The second in command returned the favor with a similar gesture, making one wonder whether the beef between the two is real or fictional.

After greeting Ruto, Uhuru moved to greet other leaders, including the Speaker of the National Justin Muturi who recently joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp.

Uhuru and Ruto have spent the best part of their second term in office fighting over a number of issues.

The President was reportedly angered by his deputy’s decision to start early campaigns while Ruto was reportedly displeased by Uhuru’s decision to team up with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.