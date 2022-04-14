Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence after the ongoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations were marred with chaos and massive vote-rigging allegations.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, Ruto said though there were a few hitches in the nominations, the whole process has been peaceful.

The second in command also congratulated all the contestants for having maintained peace, saying that they will ensure that they deliver credible results by the end of it.

“UDADecides Voting in the 36 counties proceeding smoothly after the minor logistical challenges were dealt with.

“Congratulations to all our 5000 aspirants for being patient & peaceful. 888 elective seats are being contested. 49,811 election officials in 16,513 polling centers engaged,” Ruto said.

This comes despite some chaos having been experienced in some areas like Bomet County, where area women representative Joyce Korir was harassed by some of those who had turned out for party primaries.

