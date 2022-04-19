Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday summoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka over the choice of Azimio–One Kenya Alliance‘s running mate in August.

Uhuru reportedly summoned the two leaders following threats by Kalonzo and his allies to exit the alliance if the former Vice President is not named as Raila’s running mate.

During the tense meeting at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru who was angry with Kalonzo’s empty threats told him to go slow on this issue unless he wants to break up the alliance.

The Head of state further urged Kalonzo to give Azimio Council members time to come up with the best candidate to deputise Raila Odinga in August.

Azimio-One Kenya running mate to be picked by an 11 member council that is led by, Kalonzo, Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, NARC leader Charity Ngilu, DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.