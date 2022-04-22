Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Agnes Kagure, has expressed her disappointment after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, settled on renowned corporate guru, Polycarp Igathe, as the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance candidate for the crowded Nairobi gubernatorial race.

In a long Facebook post on Friday, Kagure, who was keen on the Jubilee Party ticket, dismissed claims that Azimio has settled on Igathe and said she is still in the race for the Nairobi top seat.

This is what Kagure wrote on her Facebook page.

“So many rumors are being peddled by agents of doom, but they are just that, idle rumors!

We began this journey years ago and officially launched it on January 7th. I have no plans of abandoning the hundreds of thousands who believe in it halfway. Our dream of a better Nairobi that is supportive of our talents and ambitions, a city that is the envy of other cities, and a county that takes care of its residents is firmly on course.

As I have been reminded severally, this is no longer about me but about us. Better days ahead, hatupangwa…..”

The Kenyan DAILY POST