Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has revealed the mysterious thing that will happen in the Mt Kenya region once President Uhuru Kenyatta embarks on a serious mission of popularising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

On Thursday, Uhuru, who spoke during a church function in Murang’a County, said he will hit the ground running in May to ensure Raila Odinga is his successor in August.

Commenting on Uhuru’s planned visit to the Mt Kenya region, Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of the President, said Raila Odinga’s popularity will hit 55 percent if Uhuru makes good his threats of camping in the vote-rich region.

Ngunjiri said currently Raila enjoys 30 percent of Mt Kenya votes and once he names his deputy from Mt Kenya, his popularity will rise to 40 percent and then Uhuru’s whirlwind campaigns in the region will see Baba hit 55 percent.

“Mt Kenya Region has ~8M votes. Raila has 30% so far (2.4M). When we announce the DP from Mt Kenya it will get to 40% (3.6M). Once Uhuru hits the ground it will get to 55%(4.4M). Plan accordingly,” Ngunjiri stated.

