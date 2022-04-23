Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has eulogised late former President Mwai Kibaki as a man who dedicated all his life to see a better Kenya.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday evening, Ruto, who is vying for the Presidency in August, said Kibaki joined the government in his youthful years and he served as a Member of Parliament for 50 years and later became the third president of Kenya in 2002.

In his tribute, Ruto revealed the one thing he learned from Kibaki when he served as president from 2002 to 2013.

Ruto said during Kibaki’s ten-year tenure, Kenya’s transformation was clear for everyone to see and from that, he learned that with genuine commitment and support of the people, development is guaranteed.

“Kenya was transformed right before our eyes, and we learned that with legitimate, commitment and the support of the people, all is possible; yote yawezekana,” Ruto stated.

Kibaki,90, died on Friday morning after a long illness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.