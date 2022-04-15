Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 15, 2022 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has sent a message to all United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants who lost party primaries that were conducted on Thursday.

Some of the politicians who lost during UDA primaries include, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, MP for Soy constituency, Caleb Kositany, former Inspector General Joseph Boinet, Starehe MP, Charles Jaguar, former Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter, Wilson Sossion among other notable names.

Sabina, who was recently registered as a senior council member in the Azimio coalition has urged those who feel mistreated and betrayed especially in the recently concluded UDA primaries to consider joining Azimio.

She claims the coalition led by Raila and Uhuru is receiving every Kenyan from all walks of life.

She also seized the opportunity to call out those who may lose during Jubilee nominations to embrace the outcome, affirming that the party may have other positions to give them away from what they intended.

