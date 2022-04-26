Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – As the country continues to mourn the death of former President Mwai Kibaki, details have emerged over one of his closest friends, who hid him in a store in 1982 after an attempted military takeover by Junior Kenya Airforce soldiers and opposition leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

David Musila, who was then serving as the Central Provincial Commissioner, hid Kibaki in a store since he was the then Vice President of late president Daniel Moi.

“He was at his home in Othaya and I’m the one who arranged the security that went to pick him up and I came and hid him somewhere,” Musila said during an interview with Citizen TV at Parliament Buildings.

“I hid him in a store at Nyeri Club until the following day when the coup attempt was over and I escorted him to State House for a Cabinet meeting,” Musila who is a former Kitui Senator said.

He further revealed that when Kibaki had an accident in the run-up to the 2002 general election at the Machakos junction, he was the one who pulled him out of the ditch and took him to hospital.

“We found Dr. Gikonyo waiting for us. My history with Kibaki is long, part of which I have documented in my book titled Seasons of Hope,” Musila said.

Doctor Dan Gikonyo was late President Mwai Kibaki’s physician and personal doctor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.