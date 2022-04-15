Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 15, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has made a surprise move that may threaten the future of the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

On Friday, Kalonzo, who is Wiper Democratic movement party leader, endorsed Hon Richard Ngatia for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Ngatia is vying for the seat using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

During the meeting at Wiper headquarters on Friday, Kalonzo also proposed Prof. Phillip Kaloki who is a Wiper Member be nominated as Ngatia’s running mate under the Azimio-One Kenya coalition.

This is a huge blow to Uhuru and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, as far as Nairobi politics are concerned.

ODM contestant Tim Wanyonyi and Jubilee’s Anne Kagure will probably be forced to run as independent or quit if Ngatia and Kaloki are endorsed as the pair to fly the Azimio flag.

The shocking move also comes amid threats by Kalonzo that the structure of the Azimio One Kenya coalition was formed without his full consent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST