Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta is indirectly campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto.

Although Uhuru has publicly endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August, Havi, who is vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance(UDA) ticket, said Uhuru has handed Ruto the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature but decided his vote will go elsewhere.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is a very honest man. He promised to support his deputy Dr. William Ruto to succeed him. He did just that. He handed him the entire Executive, Parliament and Judiciary but decided that his one vote would go elsewhere. What a sacrifice,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

Havi’s sentiments come a day after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who is head of the Legislature joined Ruto’s team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST