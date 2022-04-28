Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Kiambu County Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has revealed how late former President Mwai Kibaki would deal with gossipers in his Government.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Wamatangi, who had the opportunity to work with the late President, said the former President was a very prudent and honest person who could not hesitate to tell you the truth without considering your social status.

Wamatangi further said Kibaki hated public officials who would gossip about others.

“The late president Mwai Emellio Kibaki did not like listening to gossip at all, especially in anything that was related to his Government.”

“If you gossip to him about a particular person in the same government, he would ask you to wait for him for a few minutes and suddenly the person you wanted to back-bit would appear in the room.”

“He would then ask you to say everything you wanted to gossip about in the presence of the gossip victim.”

“What an embarrassment,” Wamatangi said.

Kibaki died last week on Friday and he will be buried in Othaya on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST