By Wahome Thuku.

Between October 19th and November 2020, Ksh25.6 billion is wired into Kenya from Nigeria and Hong Kong in a mega, mysterious syndicate.

At least 10 companies are involved all registered across the world in same or similar names by the same set of persons.

Ksh20 billion is then wired out to Europe and Asia or probably just withdrawn in Kenya.

Ksh5 billion is frozen by the High Court in accounts held by some of the companies in two Banks – Equity and UBA.

This follows an application by Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) this month after the syndicate is flagged by Interpol.

Kenyan investigators and the media are now on the paper trail. The media claims a top Kenyan politician is at the center of the ring.

Well the web is huge. The companies are a complex network as you can see below.

I read the articles in newspapers and social media and tried to play around with the facts, names, figures and dates, it’s very interesting.

See the companies and how the link up with same names as directors.

OIT Africa Ltd: Directors are Vionnah Okoth Odongo and Kenneth Odongo Raminya.

Avalon Offshore Logistic Ltd: Registered on 10th December 2019. Directors are Jeffrey Nnaoma Michaels and Uduma Okoeo Kalu both Nigerians.

Multigate Limited: Registered in Nigeria on 18th March 2021 as a financial technology company. In Kenya, there is Multigate Holding Kenya Limited whose shareholders are Olubunmi Demuren, Eghosa Nehikhare, Olubunmi Akinyemiju, all of Nigerian origin. The Country Director in Kenya is indicated as Roselyne Omanga. She is related to Millicent Omanga.

Multigate Limited was involved in facilitating wire transfers from Venture Gardens Group a Nigerian Company associated with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Venture Gardens Group owns Venture Law Limited, Venture Corporate Services whose directors are Olubunmi Demuren, Eghosa Nehikhare, Olubunmi Akinyemiju and Oludolapo Akinosum. The company is facing cases of Tax evasion and suspected laundering worth billions in Mauritius.

Remx Capital Limited: Incorporated in Nigeria under registration on 19th November 2018. The directors are Olubunmi Demuren, Eghosa Nehikhare, Olubunmi Akinyemiju and Tony igbinoba.

Remx Capital, a holding company owning Remx limited companies in Dubai, US, UK, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya.

In Kenya Remx Limited was registered on 10th December 2019 with offices at Tetu Apartments, State house Avenue. Its owned by RemX Holding whose directors are Kenyans – John Kisilu Kamusina, Evalyne Wawira Gachoki and the three Nigerias Olubunmi Demuren, Eghosa Nehikhare and Olubunmi Akinyemiju.

Remx Capital also owns Remx Investment in Kenya with offices at Britam Towers, Nairobi. Directors are Olubunmi Demuren, Eghosa Nehikhare Olubunmi Akinyemiju.

The RemX & Venture Garden Group directors are closely associated with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. He features on the companies’ events.

And the Nigerian Vice President is a big friend of Kenya’s second family.

On 25th October 2019 for example Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Oludolapo Osinbajo hosted Kenya’s Second Lady Rachel Ruto at a church event in Lagos and later at their home in Abuja, Nigeria. Rachel twitter that.

A month later on 29th November 2019 Rachel hosted Mrs Osinbajo at Kasarani Moi International Sport Center Nairobi for the 10th anniversary and fund raiser of her table banking NGO, Joyful Women (Joywo).

The Nigerian second lady was accompanied by Oludolapo Akinosam a director of Venture Gardens Group.

Then 11 days later, RemX Capital, RemX Limited, RemX Investments, RemX Holdings, Avalon Offshore Logistics, OIT Africa Limited were registered in Kenya- all associates of Nigerian Venture Garden Group.

On 20th November 2020 Deputy President William Ruto flew to Dubai in a trip that sparked off speculations on social media.

His handlers concealed the purpose and itinerary of the trip until it was disclosed by bloggers.

It was then revealed that in Dubai he met with former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Timi Frank- a political ally of VP Yemi Osinbajo.

Timi Frank had also met William Ruto earlier on 14th August 2020 at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi.

A network of close buddies and their hustles. Really close.

