Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Guardian Angel wife’s, Esther Musila, has shared a throwback photo when she was in her mid-twenties.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page to reminisce her youthful days, she wrote, “TBT 1994”.

Fans gushed over her beauty and noted that she has been looking pretty since her youthful days.

Below is the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST