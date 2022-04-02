Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 April 2022 – Imagine going home after completing your KCSE exams, hoping to reunite with your family, only to be welcomed with sad news concerning your mother’s death?

This is exactly what happened to a school girl recently after she completed her KCSE exams.

Her family didn’t want to inform her about her mother’s death when she was sitting for the exams so as not to distract her.

Immediately she got home after completing exams, she was informed of the sad news.

Here’s an emotional video of the girl at the graveyard, paying her last respects to her mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.