Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Popular Tanzanian singer, Nandy, was forced to hide her face when she was interacting with her fans on Instagram live after a naughty male fan displayed his big ‘cassava’ to her.

The whole drama started after Nandy asked her fans to share their heartbreak stories with her.

The randy male fan raised eyebrows after he ruined the session.

He shared his story, telling Nandy how he was heartbroken by women who dumped him because he is broke.

The man further told Nandy that he no longer falls in love but rather just ‘hits and runs’.

“Mapenzi yameniumiza sana, zaidi ya wawili wameniacha. Kisa hela sina. Sahi siwezi kuwa na mapenzi tena kwa mwanamke. Nachofanya mimi napita nao tu,” he said.

To prove he is a true playboy, he displayed his big ‘cassava’ to the shy singer.

“Hapa ni moto tu,” the randy man told Nandy and flashed his big weapon of mass procreation.

See the clip below:

