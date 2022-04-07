Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has all the reasons to be worried after it emerged that he is not sellable in some parts of the country, especially the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking yesterday, a section of Jubilee politicians from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turf defended their move of shying away from campaigning for Raila Odinga in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

This was after Raila’s allies raised a concern that their Jubilee counterparts are not selling the Azimio presidential flag bearer in the huge voting bloc.

However, according to reports, the Azimio aspirants from the huge voting bloc admitted that Raila is not sellable in the region.

“Raila’s bid is not easy to sell here in Mt Kenya that is why I cannot accompany my poster with his photo. It is true that he enjoys national support but here in Mt Kenya, something needs to be done,” an aspirant said.

Last week, there were concerns within the Azimio la Umoja coalition as affiliate parties including Wiper and Jubilee kept off from campaigning for the ODM leader.

Unlike the Kenya Kwanza outfit, where Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula have been drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto, the ODM party with its party leader has been traversing the country while its key partners in the proposed coalition stay away.

ODM secretary in Murang’a county Francis Gacheru regretted that some Jubilee aspirants were drumming up support for themselves instead of selling their presidential flag bearer as well.

Azimio aspirants are so scared of losing to Ruto’s aspirants that they have not only erected campaign banners without a Raila photo but have also been telling voters to elect the presidential candidate of their choice, a move he said was against Uhuru’s pact with the ODM leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.