Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – A man from Thika caused panic last night after he sent some scary messages to popular Akorino singer and emcee Karangu Muraya.

According to Karangu, the said man, who appears depressed, sent him a message on WhatsApp threatening to eliminate his family and then commit suicide.

He claimed that he was fed up with life and that’s why he wanted to commit the heinous act.

Karangu said such threats should not be taken lightly and urged residents of Kisii estate where the man lives to rescue his kids.

This is what Karangu posted.

