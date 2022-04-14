Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Controversial gospel singer Nicah The Queen and her fiancé DJ Slahver are back together.

Nicah had announced their breakup a few days ago but it seems she was just chasing clout.

Taking to social media, the well-endowed gospel singer posted a photo and a video getting mushy with Slahver, leaving fans confused.

She further professed her love for Slahver, claiming that she loves him even more.

“And God said it cannot end just like that!! And mahn don’t I love you more now? Let’s hustle together and make our lives better,’’ she wrote.

See photo and video.

