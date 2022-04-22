Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Kigeugeu hitmaker, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has blasted Deputy President William Ruto-led party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying the party shortchanged him.

On Thursday, April 21, UDA settled for EALA MP, Simon Mbugua, as its candidate for the Starehe Parliamentary seat dashing Jaguar’s hopes of defending the seat he won in 2017.

Protesting on social media Jaguar hit out at DP Ruto’s party saying there is no democracy in the party.

He pointed that the move by the party denies his constituents their democratic right to go to the ballot and choose their leader.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done,” Njagua said.

The incumbent MP alluded that the purported opinion polls could have been doctored to favor his main competitor.

“Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here?” he posed.

Jaguar who officially ditched the Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s party early in January this year hinted at vying as an independent candidate in the coming elections.

The Starehe Constituency had its UDA primaries canceled last week due to what the party termed as security issues.

“The board also clarifies that there will be no nominations for Embakasi East and Kamukunji constituencies under UDA using universal suffrage. Instead, alternative methods as provided by the party constitution will be applied,” Mwaura said.

The National Elections Board of UDA resorted to the use of opinion polls to settle on popular candidates and yesterday Simon Mbugua was declared the most popular.

The Kenyan DAILY POST