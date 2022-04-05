Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – ODM chairman John Mbadi has sensationally claimed that the youth who attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chopper could have been highly trained.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi on Monday, the Suba South Member of Parliament said the perpetrators exhibited high paramilitary skills suggesting that they planned well to attack the ODM leader.

“If you watched the video clips of the attack on our presidential candidate Raila Odinga, you could easily see the kind of coordination. You could easily see the kind of skills the youths had in terms of even how they were retreating when the police were firing in the air,”

“That is a clear indication that the youths have been trained and have been given the basic security training and that they have paramilitary know-how,” ODM chairman John Mbadi said.

Mbadi, who is also the Leader of the Minority in the National Assembly further alleged that Deputy President William Ruto has sensed defeat in the upcoming presidential elections and is secretly training youths in the Rift Valley region to protest the outcome of the polls.

“…the character and behavior of some of our politicians who are known, and from the anger that we see coming from them, you obviously see that someone is preparing this country for very bad things,”

“As the ODM party, we feel and smell that something is going on in this country. Some people who have already sensed defeat are actually trying to organize our youths by giving them some basic pieces of training in order to misuse them after the August 9, General Election,” he added.

A chopper that was ferrying Azimio One Kenya Alliance flag bearer, Raila Odinga, was stoned by rowdy youth in Kebenes, Uasin Gishu County on Friday evening after the funeral of Mzee Jackson Kibor at Samitui farm.

As of Monday, April 4, at least 17 youths accused of hurling stones at Raila Odinga’s chopper had been arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST