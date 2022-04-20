Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Netizens have called out a beautiful lady for allowing herself to be misused by a man just to get free alcohol.

The skimpily dressed lady had been invited for a night party by a male friend.

The sex-starved man was captured on camera smoking shisha and blowing the smoke in her private parts.

She shamelessly spread her legs apart and allowed him to entertain himself.

A social media user shared the video and captioned it, ”The things some ladies go through to get free alcohol,”

See this madness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.