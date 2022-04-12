Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Sarah Kabu has for the first time opened up about her troubled marriage with her husband Simon.

Speaking in a candid interview, the mother of two revealed that for the last 10 years, she has been married to Kabu, she has faced a lot of challenges in her marriage and pretending that all is okay on social media.

However, things went from bad to worse this year, prompting her to walk out of the troubled marriage.

Sarah revealed that she left their matrimonial home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi a few weeks ago and rented a bedsitter for the sake of her mind.

She is currently living in the bedsitter as she plans her next move after breaking up with Simon.

