Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – A 27-year-old pregnant lady was recently attacked by members of the dreaded Panga gang as she was going to a nearby hospital for a pre-natal check-up.

Riziki Suleiman, who resides in Likoni, said the incident happened around 7:10 am when she was crossing the road.

One of the gang members slashed her head with a panga and when she fell down, the rest of the gang members grabbed her handbag and robbed her of Ksh 50.

She was rescued by Good Samaritans and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The dreaded Panga gang has been unleashing terror on Mombasa residents, prompting police officers to launch an operation to hunt down the gang members.

The merciless gang members move in groups while armed with pangas and machetes.

Below are photos of the victim.

