Thursday, 21 April 2022 – A video has been shared online showing the moment a kid escaped death by a whisker after being run over by a pickup.

The incident occurred at Greatwall estate in Kitengela earlier today.

The video sparked a lot of reactions after it was shared on Twitter, with Netizens accusing the kid’s mother of being reckless.

“Anything on the right of the driver that’s a blind spot. You can blame the driver Yes but that lady was so much careless to leave the child behind,” a social media user commented.

“Blind spot of the driver plus negligence of the guardian with the child…… When walking with a child in an area with machines not only cars, always hold the kids hands,” another user commented.

Another used defended the driver saying, “Blind spot, there is no way the driver could have seen the kid. Hope the kid recovers quickly,”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.