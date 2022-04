Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – The proverbial forty days of two thieves reached recently after they were caught reaping where they didn’t sow and given an unusual punishment.

The thieves were put into a barrel and then asked to sing praises to God.

They had no option but to follow what they were ordered to do.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The Kenya DAILY POST.