Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Socia media influencer Zack Opondo has urged detectives to swing into action and arrest the goons who murdered Emma Jalamo’s manager, Clemmo.

According to Zack, the goons are bragging they are untouchable and sending more threats to other players in the Ohangla Entertainment industry.

Zack revealed that the knife-wielding goons attacked Clemmo at the doorstep of his hotel room at Club Quorum in Kisumu.

On the fateful day when the incident happened, the knife-wielding goons demanded access to the club around 4.30 am when Emma Jalamo was performing and when they were restrained, they picked up a fight with the club security and Jalamo’s manager, Clemmo.

Shortly after, they trailed Clemmo and stabbed him as he was entering his hotel room.

Below is Zack’s post demanding justice for the deceased.

