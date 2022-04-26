Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Hot Kenyan cop, Linda Okello, who shot to fame after she was captured in a viral photo rocking a figure-hugging police skirt while in the line of duty, has for the first time shared her bikini photos.

The mother of one left little for men to imagine as she displayed her voluptuous figure in a tiny bikini while enjoying the cool breeze at a beach in Florida.

Men flooded her timeline with lustful comments after she shared the juicy photos.

Linda currently lives in the United States of America.

She relocated to the US after quitting the police force, following endless frustrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.